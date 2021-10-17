Marki-Zay, a conservative mayor in Budapest, is preparing to take on Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to provisional results, Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative provincial mayor, appears to be on track to challenge Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year’s election after grabbing the lead in an opposition primary vote on Sunday.

In a second-round run-off, Marki-Zay, a devout Catholic and father of seven, defeated Klara Dobrev, a member of the socialist Democratic Coalition party (DK), by a margin of 60-40 percent, with roughly half of the results declared.

The primary was designed by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year to oppose a primarily first-past-the-post electoral system that favors Orban and his ruling Fidesz party.

The poll, Hungary’s first ever primary election, aimed to choose just one candidate to run against Orban in the April election, as well as single candidates in each seat to run against Fidesz.

According to polls, the opposition alliance is neck-and-neck with Fidesz, with Marki-Zay having the best chance of defeating the nationalist prime minister.

Marki-Zay and Dobrev were the remaining contenders battling it out after the first primary round, which drew more than 600,000 voters.

Marki-Zay, 49, finished third in the first round but convinced the runner-up, liberal Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, to withdraw and support him in the run-off.

During the campaign, he claimed that only he can appeal to both leftist and conservative voters who are tired of Orban’s divisive policies like anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ campaigns.

Marki-Zay, an economist and engineer who spent five years in the United States and Canada, gained national recognition in 2018 when he was elected mayor of the small town of Hodmezovasarhely.

He garnered cross-party support in what he called the model for opposition triumph countrywide, despite the fact that the southern city with a population of 44,000 had been a Fidesz bastion for decades.

Despite the fact that he had no party infrastructure or considerable finance, Marki-Zay received support from younger people who were sympathetic to his anti-elite and anti-corruption arguments throughout the primary.

Dobrev, who has been a vice president of the European Parliament since 2019 and is trying to become Hungary’s first female prime minister, stressed her superior experience and accused her opponent of being “unsuitable” for the post.

However, polls revealed that the mother-of-Achilles three’s heel was her husband, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, who admitted lying in a leaked private address in 2006 and has been constantly assailed by Orban since then.

Dobrev, 49, won the first round of the primary with the support of DK, Hungary's main opposition party led by Gyurcsany.