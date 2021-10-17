Marki-Zay, a conservative mayor from Budapest, has won a run-off election to challenge Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

After winning a primary vote on Sunday, Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative regional mayor, was picked as the unified opposition candidate to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year’s election, according to incomplete results.

With 60 percent of the votes counted, Marki-Zay, a practicing Catholic and father of seven, led Klara Dobrev, an MEP with the socialist Democratic Coalition party (DK), by a margin of roughly 58-42 percent in Sunday’s second-round run-off.

“From now on, I will support Peter Marki-Zay,” Dobrev said in a concession address following a grueling election campaign, advocating opposition unity.

The primary was organized by a six-party opposition coalition formed last year to protest the largely first-past-the-post electoral system that favors Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party.

The poll, Hungary’s first ever primary election, was intended to select only one candidate to challenge Orban, as well as single candidates for each constituency to face Fidesz in the April election.

According to polls, the opposition alliance is neck-and-neck with Fidesz, with Marki-Zay having the best chance of defeating the nationalist prime minister.

After finishing third in the first round of the opposition primaries last month, which drew over 600,000 voters, Marki-Zay persuaded the runner-up, liberal Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, to quit and endorse him in the run-off against Dobrev.

During the campaign, he claimed that only he could appeal to both leftist and conservative voters who were fed up with Orban’s divisive policies, such as anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Marki-Zay, an economist and engineer who spent five years in the United States and Canada, gained national recognition in 2018 when he was elected mayor of the small town of Hodmezovasarhely.

Despite the fact that the 44,000-strong southern city had long been a Fidesz stronghold, Marki-Zay galvanized cross-party support in what he dubbed the “blueprint for opposition triumph nationally.”

Despite the fact that he had no party infrastructure or considerable finance, Marki-Zay received support from younger people who were sympathetic to his anti-elite and anti-corruption arguments throughout the primary.

Dobrev, a vice president of the European Parliament since 2019, had emphasized her higher expertise and accused her challenger of being “unsuitable” for the top job. She had been hoping to become Hungary’s first female prime minister.

However, polls revealed that the mother-of-Achilles three’s heel was her husband, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, who admitted lying in a leaked private address in 2006 and has been constantly assailed by Orban since then.

