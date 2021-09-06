Markets rise as weak US data calms fears of a taper.

After a significant miss on US job creation last month, global stock markets rallied Monday, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve may hold off on unwinding its enormous financial support program.

Prior to this week’s eurozone interest rate announcement, Asian and European equities gained as well, although US markets are closed for the holiday.

Oil prices plummeted after Saudi Arabia lowered the prices it charges Asian customers, just days after OPEC and other major producers decided to continue lifting supply last week.

Aluminum prices jumped to a fresh ten-year high of $2,775.50 a tonne, as a military coup in Guinea, the world’s largest bauxite exporter, further disrupted already tight global supply. Aluminium is made up of of bauxite.

“After Friday’s dismal payrolls data, stocks across Europe and Asia are moving higher,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“While the US recovery is plainly on shaky ground, it also gives reason to believe that tapering could be postponed.”

Before the weekend, data showed that the US economy added considerably fewer jobs than predicted in August as firms dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19.

Last month, employment increased by 235,000 jobs, or about one-third of the predicted increase.

In the face of the Delta wave of Covid-19, which has pushed infection rates around the world soaring in recent weeks, the world’s largest economy has crumbled.

Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that by the end of 2021, policymakers will begin gradually withdrawing support for the US economy, which has been a crucial pillar of the economic and stock market rally for more than a year.

He didn’t give a timeline, and Friday’s employment report was seen as a key indicator of when it would start, with some speculating that a figure significantly below expectations would imply authorities wouldn’t act until November or December.

Back in the eurozone, the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to decide on interest rates, with markets looking for clues as to when the institution would begin to unwind its massive post-pandemic stimulus.

Policymakers will be concerned that eurozone inflation soared to 3% in August as the economy picked up pace, above the ECB’s new two-percent target.

Asia continued to perform well last week, with Tokyo leading the way with a 1.8 percent gain.

The Nikkei 225 index is approaching heights it hasn’t seen in over 30 years.

The advances came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that he will not seek re-election to his Liberal Democratic Party leadership in a poll later this month, officially stepping down. Brief News from Washington Newsday.