Markets in Europe are rising as weak US data calms fears of a taper.

After a significant miss on US job creation last month, global stock markets rallied on Monday, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve may hold off on unwinding its enormous financial support program.

Prior to this week’s eurozone interest rate announcement, Asian and European equities gained as well, although US markets are closed for the holiday.

Aluminum prices jumped to a new 10-year high of $2,775.50 a tonne, as a military coup in Guinea, the world’s largest bauxite exporter, further disrupted already tight global supply. Aluminium is made from bauxite, which is an ore.

“After Friday’s dismal payrolls data, stocks across Europe and Asia are moving higher,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“While the US recovery is plainly on shaky ground, it also gives reason to believe that tapering could be postponed.”

Before the weekend, data showed that the US economy added considerably fewer jobs than predicted in August as firms dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19.

Last month, employment increased by 235,000 jobs, or about a third of the predicted increase.

In the face of the Delta wave of Covid-19, which has pushed infection rates around the world soaring in recent weeks, the world’s largest economy has crumbled.

Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that by the end of 2021, policymakers will begin gradually withdrawing support for the US economy, which has been a crucial pillar of the economic and stock market rally for more than a year.

He didn’t give a timeline, and Friday’s employment report was seen as a key indicator of when it would start, with some speculating that a figure significantly below expectations would imply authorities wouldn’t act until November or December.

Back in the eurozone, the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to decide on interest rates, with markets hoping for clues as to when the bank would begin to unwind its massive post-pandemic stimulus.

Policymakers will be concerned that eurozone inflation soared to 3% in August as the economy picked up pace, above the ECB’s new two-percent target.

Oil prices plummeted after Saudi Arabia lowered the prices it charges Asian customers, just days after OPEC and other major producers decided to continue lifting supply last week.

“Markets appear to have interpreted this as mounting concerns about the demand picture, especially when output has already increased by 400,000 barrels per day in September,” said CMC Markets UK market analyst Michael Hewson.

“On the plus side, this should assuage some of the fears that increased costs will put upward pressure on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.