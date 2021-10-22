Markets in Brazil are shook by Bolsonaro’s welfare plan, which has sparked resignations.

A plan by Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to drastically increase welfare payments to the country’s poorest groups a year before elections rocked markets and prompted resignations from the Ministry of Economy on Thursday.

The scheme might cost the government an additional 30 billion reais ($5.3 billion) at a time when inflation is already high and government expenditure is already over the legal spending limit.

The government declared earlier this week that it will establish a new social welfare program to replace the “Bolsa Familia” system founded by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leftist administration.

The new program would begin in November, with a 20% increase in payments for over 17 million Brazilians who are in need.

The move, which came just a year before a presidential race in which Bolsonaro is generally anticipated to lose to Lula da Silva, was perceived as a pre-election sweetener by numerous observers.

Investors were alarmed by the plan. The stock market in Sao Paulo dropped 2.75 percent, while the US dollar soared to 5.65 reais, the highest level in six months.

Several economic officials, including top treasury officials Bruno Funchal and Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned in protest of the plan, according to authorities.

Bolsonaro has disputed that his project, the source of which has not been revealed, is illegal.

“There are almost 16 million people enrolled with the ‘Bolsa familia,’ and while the average financial help is 192 reais, many people receive 40, 50, or 60 reais. What we’re saying is that everyone gets 400 reais “On Thursday, he stated.

Bolsonaro also promised to “assist” 750,000 truckers with compensation for rising diesel prices.

The president made the pronouncements at a time when his popularity is at an all-time low, and he is dealing with high inflation and unemployment.