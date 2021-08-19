Markets around the world have plummeted as a result of Fed taper talk and Delta fears.

Global stock and oil markets plummeted on Thursday, but the dollar rose against some key rivals after the US Federal Reserve hinted that it would scale down its massive stimulus program this year.

The rapid global spread of the coronavirus Delta strain, hints of Chinese economic weakness, and the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan all weighed heavily on sentiment.

Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell, described the financial markets as having a “cocktail of fears.”

“The question now is whether this week’s volatility is a precursor to the kind of late-summer sell-off we’ve seen in the past.”

The luxury industry was hammered by demand issues on concerns about China’s stalling economic recovery in late morning trading, with the main stock index in Paris temporarily falling 3.0 percent before reducing losses.

After a second day of losses on Wall Street, the Frankfurt and London indices also fell, echoing Asia’s poor performance.

Most board members agree on reducing monetary policy in the coming months, according to minutes from the Fed’s most recent July meeting, sending shockwaves throughout trade floors.

According to economists, the dollar rose versus the euro and the pound on talk of tapering being followed by higher US interest rates.

The strengthening of the US dollar dragged on dollar-priced oil, which fell more than 3.0% because to lower demand estimates due to mounting virus fears, particularly in commodities-hungry China.

According to AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam, “concerns about lowering demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases around the world have contributed to the drop” in oil.

“The strengthening of the dollar has exacerbated the downward pressure.”

Following a string of record highs in recent weeks, New York’s main stock indices closed the day in the red on Wednesday after most Fed members agreed to tighten monetary policy in the coming months.

It comes as a slew of statistics shows the world’s largest economy is on the mend.

“Nerves are certainly building around the Delta variant and the timing of the Fed’s taper,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. “But I don’t think we learnt anything from the minutes on Wednesday that warrants” the massive sell-offs, he said.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 2.0 percent at 7,029.13 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 1.7 percent at 15,699.48.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 2.5 percent at 6,604.50.

At 4,108.75, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 1.9 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.1 percent at 27,281.17. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 2.1 percent at 25,316.33. (close)

