Mark Milley meets with a Russian general amid continued concerns over China phone calls in the Trump presidency.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, met with General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, amid continuing worries about Milley’s calls to China during the Trump administration.

Milley said last week that he called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army twice during Donald Trump’s presidency to reassure China that the US would not launch an attack without warning.

On September 28, when he and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Milley is expected to be questioned about the phone calls.

Milley and Gerasimov met for six hours in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday to discuss US efforts to win basing rights and other counterterrorism cooperation in countries bordering Afghanistan, which Moscow has resisted.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Without soldiers on the ground, the US will have to rely on greater basing, intelligence sharing, and other arrangements to keep al-Qaida and Islamic State terrorists (ISIS) in Afghanistan under control.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, had warned the US in July that any deployment of American soldiers in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries would be “unacceptable.” He claimed that Russia told the US “in a frank and unambiguous manner” that it would “alter a lot of things, not just in our perspective of what’s going on in that crucial region, but also in our ties with the US.”

Ryabkov also stated that Russia held a “honest chat” with Central Asian countries in order to warn them against allowing US troops to enter their territory.

As in earlier meetings and phone calls, both sides agreed not to reveal details of the discussions. “It was a productive meeting,” Milley added afterward. The world is a safer place when big power military commanders communicate.”

He recently stated that the problem of basing was a high priority on his recent European tour, claiming that he discussed it with NATO counterparts during a weekend meeting in Greece.

Al-Qaida or ISIS might resurface and constitute a threat to the United States in a year, according to Milley, Austin, and American intelligence officials. This is a condensed version of the information.