Maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been halted following the narrow escape of a massive oil tanker from disaster.

When a huge oil vessel swerved off course, triggering a rescue effort, Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) banned marine traffic in the Bosphorus Strait on Friday.

According to the Directorate General, the tanker RAVA was carrying 249 meters of crude oil when a mechanical malfunction caused it to be dragged as it returned to Istanbul’s Yenikoy district. KEGM dispatched two tugboats to interfere, and they were successful.

“Our rescue 8 tugs and the KEGM 5 quick rescue boat were also dispatched to the tanker, which had come to a halt 300 meters from the shoreline. “Traffic across the Istanbul Strait has been suspended,” KEGM tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Throughout the day, the state-owned maritime authority published updates on their rescue attempt. There was no damage recorded.

The incident fueled fears that the shipping industry would witness a repeat of the Suez Canal blockade in March, a massive calamity that halted global trade along the canal for six days and wreaked havoc on the global economy. According to the World Economic Forum, the waterway transports about 12% of world trade, one million barrels of oil, and 8% of liquefied natural gas per day.

For the international firm responsible for the Ever Given, the cargo ship that became jammed between the walls of the Suez Canal, the catastrophe has resulted in millions in legal implications. The Suez Canal Authority is presently holding the ship, with the consent of an Egyptian court, until it obtains the $916 million it claims it is owed for salvage costs and damages.

The Bosphorus Strait, often known as the Istanbul Strait, is one of the world’s most important marine routes, especially for oil transit. The 19-mile strait connects the Black Sea with the rest of the world’s oceans and is vital to the local fishing economy.

Eight tugboats and five smaller vessels were used in KEGM’s rescue mission to avoid another global shipping halt. As of 3 p.m. Friday, traffic was still halted while the tanker was hauled to safety.

“As of 20.46, the tanker RAVA is being towed to the anchorage location by taking its anchor, accompanied by our SALVAGE 8 and SALT 11 tugboats,” KEGM tweeted.

RAVA, RAVA, RAVA, RAVA This is a condensed version of the information.