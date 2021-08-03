Maritime Security Agency of the United Kingdom reports a ‘potential hijacking’ of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

A ship may have been hijacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to a UK maritime security organization, five days after two people were killed in an attack on a tanker.

The unidentified ship was first described as a “non-piracy” event by UK Maritime Trade Operations before being upgraded to a “possible hijacking” incident.

The threatened ship was recognized as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess by maritime security specialists at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence.

The vessel was heading to Sohar, a port on Oman’s northern coast, according to the MarineTraffic website, which classifies it as an asphalt and bitumen tanker.

The incident occurred at the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest waterways, only days after an Israeli-linked tanker destined for the UAE was attacked, which the US and its allies blamed on Iran.

“Reported ‘incidents’ in the Persian Gulf and surrounding region appear absolutely suspicious,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Khatibzadeh stated, “Reaffirming our strong commitment to regional stability and maritime security, Iran stands ready to offer help in the event of any maritime mishaps.”

The US did not assign blame for the current incident, but State Department spokesman Ned Price said Iran has displayed “a very worrying trend of belligerence.”

“It is too early for us to pass judgment on this specific situation right now,” Price told reporters.

Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House, said the US was in close contact with the UK over the “very troubling” event.

Iran has denied any participation in the explosion on MT Mercer Street on Thursday, although the US and Iran’s arch-enemy Israel both claim the blast was caused by an Iranian drone.

On the Liberian-flagged ship, which was controlled by famed Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, two crew men from the United Kingdom and Romania died.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier promised a coordinated reaction to the event, which he described as a “direct danger” to freedom of navigation in the oil-rich waters.

According to the US military, US Navy forces who came to the crew’s help in response to an emergency distress call saw evidence of the attack.

The tensions come as Iran’s eighth president, Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative cleric and prosecutor, was sworn in on Tuesday.

He was successful. Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who wanted to mend fences with the West and whose government failed to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran. Brief News from Washington Newsday.