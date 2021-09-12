Marie Antoinette’s $4 million diamond bracelets are set to be auctioned off.

Diamond bracelets worth millions that belonged to Queen Marie Antoinette of France could soon be on the wrist of someone who isn’t about to be executed.

Christie’s is auctioning off 112 diamonds in their original condition dating from the queen’s reign from 1774 to 1793. The stones are placed in a pair of bracelets worth between $2 million and $4 million each.

According to the auction house, the young queen bought the diamonds for 250,000 livres in 1776, the year of the American revolution, which was “a significant sum at the time.” The French livre, which had been in use since 781, was equal to one pound of silver. In 1795, the livre was replaced by the French franc.

“Marie Antoinette had been queen of France for two years when she died in 1776, and she was already known as the queen of elegance and style. Christie’s claimed in a statement that she “couldn’t get enough of jewelry, especially diamonds.”

“[The merchants] were paid partially in jewels from the queen’s collection and partly with monies the queen got from King Louis XVI,” according to Count Mercy-Argenteau, Austria’s Ambassador to France.

In 1790, after leaving his job as ambassador and returning to Brussels, the count received a letter from Queen Marie-Antoinette, who was then imprisoned at the Tuileries in Paris.

“It stated that he will receive a wooden chest for safekeeping. The 1791 letter was kept unopened for the following few years by Mercy-Argenteau, according to Christie’s. On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined. In February 1794, Emperor Francis II of Austria had the chest opened and inventoried in Brussels.

The jewels were given to Marie Thérèse, the daughter of Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, when she arrived in Austria in January 1796.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Geneva will host a Christie’s jewelry auction on November 9th.

Marie Antoinette was the final queen of France before the French Revolution. She was an Austrian archduchess. The expression “let them eat cake” is frequently attributed to her, albeit incorrectly.

Her only surviving daughter was Marie Thérèse. All of her siblings perished before she turned eleven.

This isn’t the first time the jewels of Marie Antoinette have been auctioned off. In 2018, Sotheby’s sold a pearl and diamond jewelry that had formerly belonged to her for $36 million. This is a condensed version of the information.