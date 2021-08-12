Maria Ressa, a Philippine journalist, has had her second libel case dismissed.

A court and her lawyers said Thursday that a second libel lawsuit against veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa had been dismissed, marking yet another legal triumph for the vocal opponent of President Rodrigo Duterte.

After publishing reports critical of Duterte’s policies, notably his violent drug war, Ressa and her news outlet Rappler have faced various criminal accusations and investigations.

The former CNN correspondent is out on bail while appealing a conviction for cyber libel she received last year, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Lawyer Amal Clooney, who co-leads the journalist’s legal team, stated, “Two down, seven to go.”

“The accusations against Maria have been mounting for years, each one as ridiculous as the last. It’s a vindication to see a Philippine court reject this latest libel action with prejudice, restoring faith in the rule of law in the process.”

According to court clerk Raul Dela Cruz, the libel lawsuit against Ressa and Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong was dismissed Tuesday after the complainant chose to abandon it.

According to a copy of the charging sheet, the case came from a piece Talabong published about a university professor who reportedly collected money from thesis students in exchange for passing scores.

The firing was only a “temporary reprieve,” according to Ressa, who added that “the continuing campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and Rappler continues.”

In June, a libel charge against Ressa was dismissed when the complainant stated that he did not want to pursue the matter.

The current verdict was welcomed by Talabong, but he said that “no journalist should have to go through this.”

“Libel should be decriminalized because it wastes too much of a journalist’s time and resources. In a statement, he stated, “I experienced this firsthand.”