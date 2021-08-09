Maria Licciardi, dubbed the “Godmother” of the Mafia, was arrested at the airport.

On Saturday, a suspected top Mafia boss and wanted fugitive was apprehended while attempting to board an aircraft to Spain.

According to Italian authorities, Maria Licciardi, also known as “The Godmother,” was held at Rome’s Ciampino Airport as she checked in her luggage to board.

Licciardi, from Naples, is accused of running extortion rings as the leader of the Licciardi Camorra crime family, which was formed by her brother Gennaro Licciardi.

The 70-year-old grandmother is suspected of mafia-style affiliation, extortion, receiving stolen money of criminal origin, and disrupting the auction, according to a dispatch released by the Italian news agency ANSA.

According to the news agency, Licciardi “didn’t bat an eyelash” when officers arrested him on orders from the Naples Prosecutors’ Office.

The alleged crime lord was en route to Malaga, in southern Spain, to see her daughter. Investigators suspect Licciardi’s true motivation for traveling to Spain was to develop her criminal organization and company, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

In a 2009 interview with the Associated Press, Naples prosecutors described her as a true “madrina,” or “godmother,” in the Camorra syndicate.

Prosecutors said Licciardi, who comes from a criminal family and has a brother in control of a powerful clan, made choices for the family along with other clan bosses.

Naples is home to the Camorra, one of Italy’s most powerful criminal organizations. Murders were committed on a near-daily basis in the southern Italian city due to a long-running blood feud between clan affiliations.

Licciardi was caught for the first time in 2001 while driving in a car near Naples. She was released in 2009 after serving eight years in jail for Mafia-related offenses. Her brother, Gennaro, was likewise incarcerated and died there in 1994.

Following the arrest, Italy’s Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese, hailed “the judiciary’s dedication and desire to confront the Camorra organizations,” according to Napoli Today.

This week, Licciardi is scheduled to appear in court.

When Italian authorities captured Settimo Mineo, a man dubbed as the new godfather of the Sicilian Mafia, in 2018, they won a big win in their fight against organized crime.

In Palermo, the 80-year-old jeweler was apprehended. This is a condensed version of the information.