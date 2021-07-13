Many vaccinated infections are asymptomatic, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite being vaccinated against COVID-19, people are being sick with the Delta version, according to the World Health Organization.

“The delta variant is ripping around the world at a blazing rate, generating a fresh increase in cases and death,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a COVID press briefing.

However, he pointed out that not everyone is suffering the same consequences.

“We are in the midst of a rising two-track pandemic, in which the haves and have-nots within and between countries are becoming increasingly divergent in regions where vaccination coverage is high.”

According to the global organization, the Delta variety is spreading over many countries of the world, including the United States, infecting people who have not been vaccinated or are at high risk of catching the virus.

According to the WHO, the Delta strain, which was initially discovered in India, has now been identified in over 104 countries and is anticipated to become the prevalent strain globally soon. It is the most common strain in the United States, wreaking havoc in states with low immunization rates including Missouri, Arkansas, and Nevada.

COVID deaths are on the rise again, according to the WHO, after a 10-week drop. Last week was the fourth week in a row that the virus has seen an increase in positive cases around the world.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 mortality have surpassed 4 million worldwide, with overall coronavirus cases totaling 187.3 million.

While the vaccination can protect most people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying from the Delta form, some studies demonstrate that vaccinated people can still transfer the virus on to others.

According to CNBC, WHO head scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Monday that the majority of vaccinated patients infected with the Delta form have “mild or subclinical illnesses.”

Even after being completely vaccinated against the virus, WHO experts have previously advised that patients continue to wear face masks.

The WHO’s suggestion differs from the CDC’s instructions, which were released in mid-May and dialed back the requirement for fully-vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors after receiving their COVID dose.

According to CNBC, Swaminathan claims that wearing a face mask after having the COVID vaccine “significantly reduces your chances of serious hospitalization and death.”

More research is needed, according to the WHO, to completely understand the virus’s transmissibility in vaccinated people.