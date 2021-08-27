Many patients’ Covid symptoms last a year, according to a study.

Many patients still suffer from fatigue and shortness of breath a year after being hospitalized for Covid-19, according to a new Chinese study that calls for a greater understanding of the pandemic’s long-term health repercussions.

According to a study published in the British medical journal The Lancet on Friday, about half of patients discharged from hospital for Covid still had at least one persisting symptom — most commonly fatigue or muscle weakness – after a year.

The study, which is the largest to date on the illness known as “long Covid,” also found that one in every three patients still suffers with shortness of breath a year after being diagnosed.

This amount is even higher among patients who have been impacted very hard by the illness.

“With no proven treatments or even rehabilitative assistance, extended Covid has a negative impact on people’s ability to return to normal life and work,” The Lancet wrote in an editorial accompanying the study.

“According to the findings, full recovery from Covid-19 will take more than a year for many patients.”

The study monitored approximately 1,300 persons who were hospitalized for Covid between January and May 2020 in Wuhan, central China – the first city to be hit by the pandemic, which has infected 214 million people globally and killed over 4 million people.

After six months, the percentage of patients having at least one symptom dropped from 68 percent to 49 percent after a year.

According to the study, respiratory pain increased from 26% of participants after six months to 30% after a year.

It was discovered that women were 43 percent more likely than men to experience exhaustion or persistent physical weakness, as well as being twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

However, 88 percent of patients who worked before to their diagnosis had returned to work a year later, according to the study.

The study adds to prior research warning authorities in many nations that they must be prepared to provide long-term care to Covid-affected health staff and patients.

The editorial stated, “Long Covid is a modern medical issue of the highest order,” urging for greater research to better understand the illness and better care for those who suffer from it.