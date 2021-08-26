‘Many Didn’t Make It’: Haitian Migrants’ Perilous Journey To Panama

Moise Cliff Raymond jumps into the Tuquesa River to wash away the grime from his five-day trip through the hazardous Darien Gap jungle to cross the Colombian border into Panama.

After the previous night’s torrential rain, the Haitian and his comrades, who had just arrived at Bajo Chiquito – the first village on the Panama side – are covered in muck.

The 29-year-old, who was wearing a rastacap, added, “The journey was quite difficult because it’s a long walk.”

“There are a lot of individuals who died, people who didn’t make it this far.”

Other migrants with extra funds or children preferred to hire a canoe taxi to carry them to the village’s small dock while Raymond walked.

Peter, a Haitian, fought his way into one of the canoes while clutching his three-year-old daughter.

“Things are as they are. If you want a new life, you must do it. “For us Haitians, things are very difficult,” added the 29-year-old, who did not disclose his last name.

According to Panama’s Security Minister Jean Pino, 64,000 migrants have crossed the forest so far in 2021, including 18,000 in August alone.

The vast majority of them are Haitians.

580 people were rescued last Sunday from the Darien Gap, a 1,430,000-acre (575,000-hectare) jungle described by UNICEF as one of the world’s most perilous passageways.

Armed gangs and drug traffickers frequent the area, robbing or attacking migrants as they pass through.

To cope, Panamanian and Colombian authorities have agreed to allow 500 refugees to pass through each day.

They’ve all arrived in Bajo Chiquito, a village where the Embera indigenous people live.

None of the migrants, on the other hand, wish to stay.

“I’ll be in the United States.” It is my destiny; that is where I will be able to realize my ambitions and obtain a respectable job,” Raymond stated.

He has a long way to go still.

Migrants start walking around 6 a.m. and trek for 12 hours a day, according to Yadira Rosales, one of the few Cubans among the masses.

“We observed five bodies… “Some were swollen, and others I couldn’t tell because they were covered, but you could see their outlines, and then there was the stench,” Rosales, who traveled with her husband Jose Alberto Reyes and daughter Adelis, 5, said.

Every migrant has a story about armed groups attacking them, including killings and sexual assaults.

"We ran into some, but we were in a group," says the narrator. They collected our money and then walked away.