Many Afghans flock to the Iranian border, but just a few are able to cross.

Since the Taliban took power about two months ago, the number of Afghans seeking to cross the border into Iran has increased dramatically, although few succeed, according to an official.

Every month, 1,000 to 2,000 people walked into Iran through the Zaranj border checkpoint in the southwestern province of Nimroz before the Taliban took power on August 15.

However, Mohammad Hashem Hanzaleh, the border commander for Nimroz province, told AFP this week that the number of individuals seeking to pass had risen to between 3,000 and 4,000 each day.

The increase comes as Afghanistan is wracked by terrible economic and humanitarian issues, with the UN warning that a third of the country’s population threatens hunger.

However, Hanzaleh claimed that only a few people possessed the necessary papers to pass.

Traders and those with residency visas, as well as those seeking medical treatment, “are not stopped by Iranian forces,” he added, adding that approximately 5-600 persons were permitted to enter each day.

The encounter might be harrowing for people who do not have their papers and are attempting to cross.

Hayatullah, who wore a towel-like turban and had a grey beard, showed out his damaged hand, which was covered in dark blood.

“Our money was taken by Iranian forces. They smashed our hands, tore our hands apart “he stated

After attempting to scale the border wall three times, Mohammad Nasim says he was thwarted each time.

He claimed that Iranian border guards opened fire and murdered two people attempting to cross the border, including one of his companions, two nights prior.

That didn’t stop him from returning the next night, only to be “caught” and “pummeled” by guards who demanded to know why he was trying to enter the border without documents.

“If you witnessed the poverty, starvation, and misery of our nation, you would go to the other side of the border as well,” he remarked.

“There isn’t any other option.”