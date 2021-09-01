Manufacturing in the United States increased in August, but employment decreased, according to a survey.

According to an industry poll released Wednesday, manufacturing activity in the United States increased in August, but manufacturers grappled with chronic supply chain snarls and employment shrank again.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced its manufacturing index rose marginally from July to 59.9% last month, defying expectations for a tiny decrease and continuing the sector’s comeback from last year’s pandemic-related slowdown.

“Companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to satisfy increased demand,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey.

“Record-long raw-materials lead times, ongoing shortages of crucial basic supplies, rising commodity costs, and transportation challenges are affecting all parts of the manufacturing economy,” he said in a statement.

The results reflected the impact of supply chain snarls, with the order backlog index climbing three percentage points to 68.2 percent.

Other than that, the report was generally encouraging, with new orders increasing by two percentage points to 66.7 percent, output increasing by the same amount to 60 percent, and inventories above the 50-percent threshold, signifying expansion, with a reading of 54.2 percent in August.

The data also revealed that supplier deliveries were increasing, indicating that the backlogs and delays may be coming to an end.

“The economy is doing well. Our most significant business limitation is part shortages. According to the poll, an electrical equipment, appliance, and component company stated, “We cannot deliver orders to consumers in appropriate lead times.”

However, after a single month of increase, employment fell nearly four points to 49 percent, reverting to contractionary territory.

Fiore added that while “companies are still failing to meet labor-management plans,” there are signs that the situation is improving, as a huge majority of businesses report they are recruiting and fewer are having trouble filling open positions.

Although supply chain issues are unlikely to exacerbate further, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics believes manufacturing is due for a retreat, citing Chinese polls that tend to forecast the future of US industry and show the sector declining.

In an analysis, Shepherdson stated, “Stepping back from the Covid noise, the underlying rate of growth of manufacturing production undoubtedly is decreasing, both in the United States and overseas, but this was anticipated, given the unsustainable strength of the early rebound.”