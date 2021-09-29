Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing superstar, has announced his retirement from the sport.

Manny Pacquiao, a Philippine superstar and presidential candidate, announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday after a spectacular decades-long career in the ring, calling it the “hardest choice” of his life.

Pacquiao, 42, who hopes to run for president in 2022, said in a video message on Twitter that it is difficult for him to accept that his time as a fighter is ended.

“I am announcing my retirement today.”

The eight-division world champion and national hero announced his retirement just weeks after losing his most recent professional bout in Las Vegas to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao, who first entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, announced last week that he will run for President of the Philippines.

Pacquiao, a married father of five, praised his millions of fans worldwide and singled out long-time trainer Freddie Roach, whom he characterized as “my family, a brother, and a buddy.”