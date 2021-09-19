Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxer, is running for President, with implications for the South China Sea.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend, announced on Sunday that he will run for president. While pledging to eliminate corruption, his campaign could have ramifications in a geopolitical flashpoint: the South China Sea.

Pacquiao, who is now a senator, blasted departing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of being weak in the face of China’s advances in the disputed waterway in June. China has erected military stations atop reefs near the Philippines in recent years, despite a verdict by an international tribunal rejecting its sweeping claim to practically the entire sea, which is a major international trading route.

The renowned sportsman received nominations from political allies in his PDP-Laban Party faction, the Philippines’ current ruling party. During a speech on Sunday, Pacquiao said, “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and beyond the ring.” “I am accepting your candidacy as a presidential candidate for the Philippines.”

Many Filipinos have chastised Duterte for failing to hold China accountable for military, coastguard, and fishing vessels operating in disputed waters. Duterte has stated that challenging Beijing on the matter would be futile and that the Philippines owes China a “great debt” in other areas.

Duterte criticized Pacquiao’s comments in June, calling the fighter’s knowledge of foreign policy “shallow.” “I am a Filipino talking out what needs to be spoken in defense of what has been judged as legitimately ours,” Pacquiao responded.

The Philippine constitution prevents Duterte from seeking re-election to a second term as president next year, when his six-year tenure expires. His PDP-Laban faction has nominated him for vice president in the upcoming election, a move that has been lambasted by many as Duterte’s attempt to retain power.

A few days before Pacquiao announced his candidacy, the outgoing leader’s group chose Duterte’s adviser Christopher “Bong” Go to run for president. Go declined the nomination.

Pacquiao, who was anticipated to run for president, is polling below other presidential candidates, with Filipinos continuously choosing Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Pacquiao is one of the most well-known boxers in history, having won titles in four distinct decades. In 2015, his battle with fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. set pay-per-view records in the United States, with over $400 million in sales.