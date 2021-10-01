Man Perplexed by Squirrel Gnawing Hole in His Ceiling

When a squirrel gnawed through his roof after scurrying about his walls for weeks, he was not impressed.

The enraged tenant posted a video of the critter digging a hole right over his computer to Reddit’s “wellthatsucks” forum.

On Thursday, Leotheking300 uploaded the video to the forum-based website, where it has already earned over 28,000 upvotes.

He films a noticeable crack in his ceiling, which something fluffy on the other side is feverishly trying to close. Insulation and debris are dropping down into his apartment as it gnaws.

“After a month of reporting to my apartment’s management about an animal in my walls, it has finally gone through my ceiling,” Leo captioned the video. Right above my workstation, where I must spend the entire day.”

The salesman claimed in the comments section that he stayed to take evidence of the squirrel invasion in an undisclosed area.

“No one would have done anything today if it hadn’t been for the video, so I braced myself and quietly urinated in my own pants. The only reason they brought someone out was to show them this video,” he explained.

A “storm had disturbed it,” according to the Redditor, which is how it got into the building, and he’d been putting up with the squirrel “scraping on my walls as I accept calls.”

“It’s reportedly a squirrel, we have a person out who’s trying to remove it out of the ceiling and fix up the hole afterwards,” he commented on the site.

“They tacked on a board to provide a route out for the squirrel, but I still hear him in the walls; this is their solution to the problem.”

He sent a link to a series of images, which can be viewed here, showing what seems to be a board covering the hole in his ceiling, as well as a sequence of wooden planks stretching from the roof to the ground, allegedly for the squirrel to climb down.

