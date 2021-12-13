Man on Parole assassinates a laborer to feign death and sets his face on fire.

A man on parole was apprehended after attempting to fake his death by murdering a daily wage laborer and putting his face on fire in order to avoid being convicted.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India. According to The Indian Express, the suspect’s wife was also arrested for allegedly supporting her husband in the plan. Sudesh Kumar, the accused, was on the verge of being convicted of murdering his 13-year-old daughter in 2018. Authorities told the publication that he was just released from prison owing to COVID-19 laws.

On Nov. 20, the body of the dead was discovered in an empty property in Loni Border. The victim’s face was horribly mutilated, but authorities were able to locate Kumar’s wife, Anupama, after an Aadhaar Card, a unique identification card provided by the Indian government, was discovered near the victim’s body.

“A body was discovered in an empty plot in Loni Border on November 20. The face was unrecognizable, but we discovered an Aadhaar card that led us to Anupama’s home. The deceased was identified as her spouse, she said. We had suspicions about the story, and an investigation revealed that her spouse had killed someone who looked like him while on parole “According to Dr. Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

Kumar employed daily wage employees to fix his roof after he was released from custody. This is when he noticed that one of the employees, Doman Ravidas, had a body type and stature similar to his own. Kumar devised a plot to kill Ravidas in order to fake his death.

On Nov. 19, Kumar asked Ravidas out for drinks and gave him some clothes. According to News 18, once Ravidas became completely inebriated, Kumar beat him with the leg of a wooden cot and killed him. He then used burning paper to burn Ravidas’ face and stuffed his Aadhaar card into his pocket. The cops recovered Ravidas’ wooden limb and cycle, which were used in his murder and transportation.

Kumar killed his daughter in 2018, then dumped her body in an abandoned plot and filed an abduction report with the police. After discovering contradictions in his testimonies, police detained him and imprisoned him.

This time, Kumar and his wife have been charged with murder and fraud, and the two suspects are currently in detention.

In December of last year, an Indian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.