Man Destroys Grocery Checkout with Axe After His Maskless Wife Isn’t Served

An axe-wielding man was seen on camera smashing a grocery store checkout counter in a viral video. He allegedly destroyed it because store employees refused to serve his wife because she did not wear a face mask.

A man clad totally in black and wielding an axe walks towards a supermarket entrance in the video. According to World Today News, his wife, who is likewise dressed fully in black, walks behind him as their kid videos.

As soon as they enter the checkout area, the man starts destroying price scanners, plastic barriers, and store displays with his axe. As he travels throughout the store, slicing various goods, he shouts.

The event is said to have occurred in an ATB supermarket in Mariupol, a coastal city in the Donetsk Oblast region of southeast Ukraine. The video was posted on the internet discussion website Reddit’s “Public Freakout” section on Monday.

The man’s wife attempted to make a transaction without putting on a face mask before filming the footage. According to the Ukraine news website Informator, the cashier refused to serve the woman unless she put on a face mask, which is required by law. The woman was adamant.

The woman got into a fight with a number of coworkers and customers. She eventually left the store and told her husband that during the fight, a male customer had pushed her.

The store’s staff called authorities by hitting a panic button as the axe-wielding attacker began his attack, and then escaped. During his attack, the man collapsed, but he only stayed in the business for less than a minute before escaping. After afterwards, security officials and a police squad arrived.

He is said to have destroyed four cash registers and checkout facilities, causing damages of 100,000 Ukrainian Hryvnia ($3,720.96 USD).

“ATB Corporation firmly condemns this individual’s aggressive behavior, which put the lives and health of store staff and visitors at jeopardy,” the store said in a statement.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the man boasted about the attack. He was later apprehended by the police. The individual was identified as a 35-year-old local citizen whose identity was kept hidden by regional media. He had been identified as a suspect in the suspected destruction of another grocery store in the area. This is a condensed version of the information.