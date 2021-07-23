Mamamoo and Other K-Pop Artists Appear in the Best Netflix K-Drama Soundtracks

Several captivating Netflix K-drama series, which have become the latest component of the Korean cultural wave, come with similarly addicting soundtracks that include songs by various K-pop stars.

With a slew of new Korean series set to premiere on Netflix this year, including a special episode of Kingdom dubbed “Ashin of the North” that debuted on Friday, we take a look at some of the most recent K-dramas on the service that feature some of the best K-pop music.

My Spring Is You

The soundtrack for this new Netflix K-drama series, which launched in early July, is a combination of dark and somber as well as romantic and lovely tracks, similar to the first episode.

The South Korean musician Raiden’s song “In Ruin,” which plays during the dramatic ending sequence of the first episode, is one of the most beautifully atmospheric tunes.

Its evocative melody and enigmatic opening words (“Silence comes on me, stifling my dreams, quietly suffocating.”) Chaos whispers to me in hollow harmony, forcefully like dispersed seas”) sets the tone for this darkly romantic thriller right away.

Bright, optimistic tunes like Ha Hyun Sang’s “Still Wonder,” a cheerful guitar-based tune with a pop song atmosphere, are included in the soundtrack.

A Korean language ballad by Kim Min-seok of K-pop duet MeloMance, whose title translates to “The Butterfly Has Flown,” is also among the lighter songs with a romantic tone.

Vincenzo

This thrilling crime series’ soundtrack includes a diverse range of English and Italian-language tracks performed by Korean artists, ranging from pop to jazz to classical and instrumental compositions.

“Adrenaline” is the series’ standout track, which you’ll hear during the series’ most dramatic moments. The dramatic build-ups in this magnificent song by Solar from K-pop girl duo Mamamoo give it a James Bond theme tune atmosphere, luring you in with a captivating pace and seductive melody.

Aalia, a singer-songwriter based in Seoul, sings an Italian version of “Adrenaline” in the series, which is as captivating.

Aaila also performs “Is This Love,” a jazzy piano song. The song is one of the love-themed music that plays in the background of scenes between the two main characters Vincenzo (played by actor Song Joong-ki) and Hong Cha-young (played by actress Hong Cha-young) (played by actress Jeon Yeo-been).

John Park’s song “I’m Always By Your Side” is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.