Malta is planning to legalize marijuana for personal use.

Malta’s parliament is expected to adopt measures to legalize personal cannabis possession and cultivation on Tuesday, a first in Europe, while other countries allow it.

Adults will be able to possess up to seven grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home for personal use, according to legislation supported by Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Labour party.

The law also permits the formation of licensed non-profit organizations with memberships of up to 500 persons to grow the drug for the exclusive use of their members.

“We’re legislation to solve a problem and taking a harm reduction strategy by regulating the sector so that people don’t have to buy cannabis on the illegal market,” Abela said during a recent parliamentary discussion.

He stated that he intended to retain a harsh approach against dealers while also sparing parents the “horror” of their child being detained and hauled to court for smoking a joint.

“We are attempting to discourage individuals from consuming cannabis while also not punishing those who do so as criminals. Drug trafficking would continue to be prohibited “he stated

The move comes just weeks after Luxembourg revealed identical plans, while personal cannabis use and cultivation are already permitted in Spain and the Netherlands.

Malta, which is known for being socially conservative, had already decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis, approving laws that positioned the island as a possible center for medicinal marijuana manufacturing.

The main opposition Nationalist Party has spoken out against the latest plan, claiming that it will “normalize and spread drug consumption in our country,” but it lacks the votes to stop it.

The law also reduces the severity of punishment for people caught with big amounts of cannabis.

Adults in possession of seven to 28 grams of cannabis for personal use are subject to a tribunal rather than a court, with a maximum fine of 100 euros.

In the meantime, minors found in possession of cannabis will be referred to a tribunal, which may recommend a care plan or treatment.

Consuming cannabis in public, however, is still unlawful and carries a 235-euro punishment, while doing so in front of a kid, whether in public or privately, can result in a fine of between 300 and 500 euros.

Luxembourg’s government proposed in October that each household be allowed to cultivate up to four cannabis plants and that fines for public consumption be reduced in situations involving less than three grams.

