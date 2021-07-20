Mali’s President is unharmed as gun and knife-wielding attackers approach a mosque.

During ceremonies for the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, Mali’s interim President Col. Assimi Goita was stabbed by a guy with a knife at the Grand Central Mosque.

Witnesses stated the attempted stabbing occurred after the imam went to butcher a sheep following the holiday prayers and speech. The attack was carried out by two individuals, one with a knife and the other with a gun, but Goita was unharmed.

According to witnesses, his security team swiftly rushed him away, but another person was injured.

In August 2020, Col. Assimi Goita seized power by deposing Mali’s democratically elected president. He ultimately agreed to a transitional administration led by a civilian president and prime minister, but on May 24, he deposed them after they announced a Cabinet reshuffle without consulting him, which left two junta allies out.

In June, Goita was sworn in as the president of the transitional administration. He has promised to put the country on pace for a restoration to civilian administration in February 2022, when elections will be held.

Mali has been in turmoil since 2012, when mutinous soldiers deposed the country’s ten-year-old president. An Islamic rebellion grabbed hold of the country’s northern cities, including Timbuktu and Gao, as a result of the political vacuum. In 2013, a French-led campaign drove the jihadists out of the northern cities.

Three parties — the government, a coalition of organizations seeking autonomy in northern Mali, and a pro-government militia — signed a peace deal in 2015.

However, the militants swiftly regrouped in desert areas and began attacking the Malian army and its supporters on a regular basis. Since 2015, the extremists, who are linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State militant group, have relocated from the dry north to the more populous central Mali, inflaming ethnic tensions and violence.