Mali’s Interim President is’safe’ following a mosque attack.

Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, was “safe and sound,” according to his office, after an AFP journalist said he was attacked in the capital Bamako’s grand mosque on Tuesday by two armed men, one of whom held a knife.

The attack occurred during Eid al-Adha prayers, an Islamic feast.

According to the journalist, Goita was whisked away from the site, though it was unclear whether he had been injured.

Goita was eventually declared “safe and sound” by a presidential official.

Goita landed at the Kati military base outside of the capital, where “security has been bolstered,” according to the spokesman.

A man “tried to assassinate the president with a knife,” according to Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone, who was caught.

The mosque’s director, Latus Toure, said an assailant lunged at the president but injured someone else.

The terrible attack comes after months of political turmoil in Mali, which is simultaneously fighting a terrorist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

After launching the country’s second coup in less than a year, Goita was inaugurated in as president in June.

Last August, the colonel and other army soldiers staged a coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following weeks of enormous protests against corruption and the country’s long-running Islamist conflict.

The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali, demanding for the appointment of a civilian prime minister, following the country’s second coup in nine months.

France, which has tens of thousands of troops stationed in Mali, has also ceased military cooperation with the country.

Following that, the former colonial power announced that it would phase out its 5,100-strong Barkhane force, which has been fighting terrorists in the Sahel since 2013.

The military junta turned control over to a civilian-led transitional administration in February 2022, promising to restore civilian rule.

It announced its new administration in June, assigning military people to crucial positions.

Goita promised that the administration would “keep all of its promises,” including holding “credible, fair, and transparent elections.”

Later, a large majority of the UN Security Council’s 15 members called for free and fair elections in the country without the participation of the country’s current leaders.

Mali is also experiencing upheaval outside of the political sphere.

Mali is also experiencing upheaval outside of the political sphere.

It has been battling a jihadist insurgency that began in the country's north in 2012 and has now spread throughout the country.