Mali’s elections may be postponed, according to the Prime Minister.

Mali’s presidential and legislative elections, slated for early next year, could be postponed by months, according to the prime minister, who stressed the importance of ensuring that the polls are credible before proceeding.

“The most important thing for us is to organize elections that will not be contested,” Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

They may be postponed for “two weeks, two months, a few months,” he said, adding that a decision would be made in October at a meeting of a national forum.

“At the conclusion of the day,” Maiga continued, “we will issue a more specific agenda.”

“It is preferable to hold peaceful elections that are recognized by all than to hold elections that will be contested,” the prime minister stated.

The polls, which strongman Colonel Assimi Goita has pledged for February 2022, are intended at restoring civilian authority following a coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August last year.

After that, the military created an interim civilian administration tasked with restoring democracy.

In a second coup in May, Goita toppled the temporary government’s civilian leaders and was eventually declared president.

He has promised to adhere to the interim government’s February timeline for civilian elections, as well as the interim government’s October 31 deadline for holding a constitutional referendum.

However, widespread insecurity in Mali, as well as the enormity of the challenge, has put doubt on the reform timeline.

Before it spiraled into political chaos, the war-torn country was already mired in a violent terrorist fight.

Because to a jihadist insurgency that began in the north in 2012 and extended to the rest of the country, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, large swaths of the country are out of government control.