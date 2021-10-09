Mali President releases Colombian nun kidnapped in 2017.

According to a statement from Mali’s presidential office, a Colombian Franciscan nun kidnapped by militants in Mali in 2017 was released on Saturday.

The presidential Twitter account paid tribute to Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez’s “courage and bravery,” and included images of her taken after her release.

It went on to say that her release was the result of “four years and eight months of concerted effort from multiple intelligence services.”

Colonel Assimi Goita, the Malian strongman, informed the Malian people and the international community that “efforts are underway” to obtain the release of all those currently incarcerated in Mali, according to the official statement.

Jean Zerbo, the archbishop of Bamako, confirmed Narvaez’s discharge, saying she was “doing well.”

“We prayed fervently for her freedom. I would want to express my gratitude to the Malian government and those decent individuals who made this release possible “”Says the archbishop.”

In a brief interview with AFP, her brother, Edgar Narvaez, also confirmed her release.

“Thankfully, she is in wonderful health. They showed me photos, and she seemed to be in good health “he stated

According to AFP, she was not mistreated throughout her captivity and learned the Koran during that time, according to a source close to the discussions for her release.

“The negotiations lasted months, if not years,” the insider stated, without elaborating.

The nun had arrived at Bamako’s airport, according to a source close to the airport who begged to remain anonymous, to catch a flight to Rome, which the archbishop’s office verified.

While working as a missionary in Koutiala, around 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of the Malian capital Bamako, Narvaez was kidnapped on February 7, 2017.

Over the years, there have been sporadic reports concerning her, including in early 2021, when two Europeans who managed to flee captivity claimed that she was fine.

Then, in March, her brother received verification from the Red Cross that she was still alive.

He told AFP earlier this year that it was a letter written in capital characters “because she usually used capital letters,” carrying their parents’ names and concluding with her signature.

Mali has been fighting a jihadist insurgency that began in the country’s north in 2012 and has now extended to Burkina Faso and Niger.

Kidnappings, which were historically uncommon, have grown more regular in recent years as Mali’s security issue has worsened, particularly in the former French colony’s central region.

