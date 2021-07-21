Mali launches an investigation into the attempted assassination of Interim President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Mali announced on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into an assassination attempt on military strongman Assimi Goita, the man behind two coups in less than a year in one of Africa’s most turbulent countries.

In a statement, prosecutor Bourama Kariba Konate said that “an ill-intentioned individual attempted to physically harm” Goita following Eid al-Adha prayers at Bamako’s Grand Mosque.

According to him, the act falls under the categories of endangering state security and attempted murder.

“To throw light on this event,” an investigation has been launched.

An AFP reporter on the scene saw Goita being hauled away after a man armed with a knife lunged at him.

Later, the leader appeared on state television to announce he was doing “quite well” and minimized the attack’s impact.

He explained, “It’s part of being a leader, there are always malcontents.” “There are people who may wish to try to generate instability at any time.”

Commissioner Sadio Tomoda told AFP that a suspect who was carried away from the mosque remained in jail on Wednesday while police investigated witnesses.

His identity has not been revealed, but Tomoda stated late Tuesday that he is a teacher without providing further details.

According to AFP correspondents, Bamako was peaceful after the incident. The Muslim celebration of Eid was celebrated on Wednesday, which was a public holiday.

The incident came at the culmination of months of political turbulence in a country that has struggled to maintain stability since its 1960 independence from France.

After weeks of protests over graft and a brutal jihadist insurgency, Goita, a special forces colonel in his late thirties, led a putsch last August that ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Faced with international censure, the junta turned control over to a civilian-led transitional government that promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022.

However, in late May, Goita, the transitional government’s vice president, deposed President Bah Ndaw and Premier Moctar Ouane, accusing them of attempting to “wreck” the handover.

A new administration was revealed in June, with military figures playing significant responsibilities, with Goita as provisional president.

Despite mounting pressure from the African Union and the West African regional body ECOWAS, Goita claimed that the government will “uphold all its obligations” and hold “credible, fair, and transparent elections.”

Mali’s neighbors and friends have been concerned about the situation, fearing it may have an influence on efforts to contain a jihadist insurgency spreading across the Sahel.

The deadly campaign began in 2012 in northern Mali and has now extended elsewhere. Brief News from Washington Newsday.