Mali approaches ‘Russian private companies,’ and France is slammed at the United Nations.

Mali has urged private Russian enterprises to help with security, according to Russia’s foreign minister, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-torn country by contemplating a big army withdrawal.

On the fringes of the UN General Assembly this week, European governments urged the Malian government against enlisting paramilitaries from the infamous Wagner group.

With France’s military involvement in Mali expected to shrink, Sergey Lavrov told reporters that the Malian government is turning to “private Russian enterprises.”

During a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, he remarked, “This is activity that has been carried out on a legitimate basis.”

“We have nothing to do with that,” he stated, adding that the Malian government had estimated that “its own capacities would be insufficient in the absence of external support,” prompting the talks.

Mali’s army-dominated administration in Bamako is reportedly close to hiring 1,000 Wagner paramilitaries, according to sources.

Mali has been warned by France that recruiting fighters from a Russian private security agency will isolate it globally.

As he spoke to the UN General Assembly, Mali Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga accused France of abandoning his country with its “unilateral” troop withdrawal decision.

He defended his government’s decision to “seek other partners” to strengthen security and chastised the French for their “lack of consultation.”

The Wagner group is closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Western countries accuse it of operating on Moscow’s behalf.

In recent years, Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors, and firms have increased in influence in Africa, particularly in the conflict-torn Central African Republic, where the UN has accused Wagner contractors of human rights violations.

Moscow acknowledges sending “instructors” to CAR, but claims they are not involved in the battle. Despite Western accusations to the contrary, Russia maintains that there are no paramilitaries in Libya.

The UN, which has 15,000 soldiers in Mali, has also raised worry about Wagner fighters’ likely involvement.

The EU has warned that Wagner’s participation would have a “severe” impact on its relations with Bamako. The EUTM Mali mission, which is made up of 700 soldiers from 25 European nations, teaches Malian troops.

“To say, ‘I was there first, get out,’ is insulting, first and foremost to the government in Bamako that invited foreign partners,” Lavrov insisted.

Since January 2013, France has lost 52 soldiers in the Sahel, and has opted to reorganize its military operations around a tighter unit focused on targeted strikes against terrorist leaders and local support.