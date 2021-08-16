Malaysia’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a low-profile political insider, rose quickly and unexpectedly to become Malaysia’s prime minister – but his tenure was marked by turmoil, and he exits office as the country’s shortest-serving leader.

After months of intense infighting within his coalition and mounting public outrage over a deteriorating coronavirus outbreak, he resigned on Monday.

After outmanoeuvring more charismatic rivals Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim, he gained leadership after the breakdown of a reformist alliance that had stormed to victory in watershed polls in 2018.

However, because he was chosen by the monarch rather than elected, he was accused of lacking legitimacy, and his parliamentary support was shaky, and he battled to keep rival factions in his coalition in check.

The 74-year-old will leave office after only 17 months in office, making him Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister since the country’s independence in 1957.

His leadership was consumed by simply trying to survive, according to Bridget Welsh, a Malaysia expert from the University of Nottingham, and he mishandled the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Through it all, his mode was survivalist politics,” she told AFP.

“He was cut off from the reality of Covid, from the enormity of the trauma it had imposed on Malaysia as it grew worse… When the country needed to be prepared, he did not prepare.”

Malaysia has been hit severely this year after avoiding a first wave of illnesses last year, with Muhyiddin’s government being accused of moving too slowly as the highly contagious Delta variety swept across the country.

Muhyiddin joined the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) in 1971, the lynchpin of a six-decade-long coalition that dominated Malaysia until its collapse in 2018.

He was the chief minister of Johor state in the south, which is home to the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority, and later held key positions in the federal government.

When Najib Razak was prime minister in 2009, Muhyiddin was named deputy prime minister.

However, after criticizing Najib over the multibillion-dollar scam involving state fund 1MDB, he fell out with him and was fired in 2015.

Najib was accused of plundering billions of dollars from 1MDB, allegations that contributed to his coalition’s election loss in 2018.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison last year, but he is still free pending an appeal.

Muhyiddin eventually joined a party founded by Mahathir and assisted in the overthrow of Najib and UMNO.

Last year, in a reversal typical of Malaysia’s tumultuous politics, he re-joined forces with UMNO to gather enough support to become prime minister.

However, when he refused to intervene in charges of corruption against.