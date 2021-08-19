Malaysia’s Scandal-plagued Party Is Favored To Win The Prime Ministership.

After the former prime minister resigned this week, a scandal-plagued Malaysian party appeared to be on track to reclaim the country’s leadership, which it had lost in watershed elections three years ago.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after a tumultuous 17 months in office, during which supporters abandoned him and resentment grew over his government’s handling of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the pandemic, an election has been deemed out, thus the king will appoint the country’s next leader based on who has the most votes in parliament.

According to the Star newspaper, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was deputy premier in Muhyiddin’s coalition, has gotten the support of 114 out of 220 lawmakers.

The 61-year-followers old’s were summoned to the national palace on Thursday to ratify their choice, according to one of his supporters, MP Ahmad Maslan.

If verified, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a coalition that ruled Malaysia for six decades before losing power in 2018, will restore the prime ministership.

Although Muhyiddin belongs from a separate group, the party was previously a component of the previous government.

“People who voted for change in 2018 will not be pleased with his nomination, and it will be unelected,” said Bridget Welsh, a Malaysia expert at the University of Nottingham.

“As a result, polarization will continue.”

After a gathering of the country’s royals on Friday, an official declaration is expected.

After a barrage of corruption prosecutions, including the 1MDB crisis, UMNO was forced to resign.

In a scandal involving ex-leader Najib Razak, billions of dollars were stolen from the sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and spent on anything from a superyacht to costly artwork.

Najib was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison, although he is still free pending an appeal.

Analysts have warned that UMNO regaining control of the government might have ramifications for Najib’s case as well as the cases of numerous other MPs facing corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, the other main contender for the leadership, appears to be on his way out.

Following the 2018 elections, a reformist coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad was elected to power.

However, that administration fell apart last year due to infighting, allowing Muhyiddin to take power without a vote.