Malaysia’s Prime Minister resigns after only 17 months in office.

Malaysia’s prime minister and government resigned on Monday after only 17 months in office, causing new political uncertainty in the country as it confronts a major coronavirus outbreak.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s tumultuous tenure came to an end as friends abandoned him and a last-ditch attempt to cling to power failed, making him Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister.

The 74-year-old went to the national palace after his final cabinet meeting to present his resignation to the king.

On Instagram, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stated that the entire government had resigned.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the nation once more,” he wrote.

Muhyiddin submitted his resignation, which was accepted, according to Mohamad Redzuan Yusof, a minister in the prime minister’s office.

Muhyiddin was expected to address the nation later Monday, according to reports.

There is no clear successor to Muhyiddin, but an election is improbable in the face of the country’s worst Covid-19 wave to date, as well as an economic downturn.

Instead, a period of political horsetrading is predicted before a new coalition with a majority in parliament develops.

Oh Ei Sun, an expert at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, remarked, “His replacement is anyone’s guess.”

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch picks the prime minister, and it will be up to him to determine who has enough support from MPs.

Following the fall of a two-year-old reformist administration led by nonagenarian political heavyweight Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the helm of a scandal-plagued coalition.

But his government was dogged by problems from the start: his majority in parliament was questioned, its legitimacy was questioned, and he was continually challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

His government’s fall prolongs a time of political drama for the 32 million-strong multi-ethnic nation.

Malaysia was ruled by a coalition dominated by the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority for more than six decades after it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Weary people forced the alliance and its leader Najib Razak out of office in 2018 due to corruption scandals, unpopular race-based policies, and increasingly authoritarian governance.

The success of Mahathir’s opposition alliance sparked hopes for a new era, but it soon disintegrated due to acrimonious infighting.

Muhyiddin, who had been a member of Mahathir’s government but was ultimately responsible for its demise, put together a shambolic coalition.

It received rising criticism for failing to contain the virus outbreak, in addition to issues about its authenticity.