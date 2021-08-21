Malaysia’s Prime Minister is sworn in as the scandal-plagued party reclaims power.

Following the collapse of the previous administration, a new Malaysian leader was sworn in on Saturday, recovering the prime ministership for his scandal-plagued party without holding an election.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a long-serving member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a long-ruling coalition that lost power in historic elections in 2018 as a result of the multibillion-dollar 1MDB fraud scandal.

He was sworn in as Prime Minister on Friday, only days after his predecessor resigned after a tumultuous 17 months in government.

Instead of calling an election, Malaysia’s king chose to appoint a new prime minister based on who had the most support in parliament, citing concerns that a vote would exacerbate a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Ismail Sabri, dressed in traditional Malaysian garb, took the oath of office before the king in an elaborate ceremony at the national palace.

When UMNO was a partner in the previous government, the 61-year-old was deputy prime minister, and he has held various other cabinet positions during his long political career.

Muhyiddin Yassin, his predecessor, resigned after losing his parliamentary majority due to public outrage at his government’s handling of the pandemic.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, urged warring politicians to put their differences aside to battle the virus outbreak after naming the new leader.

“The king hopes that political volatility in the kingdom will be resolved swiftly with the appointment of the new prime minister,” the palace said in a statement.

In the meantime, long-serving opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who came up short in the battle for the presidency, urged his coalition to meet the new “challenge” and “work harder” in preparation for the next elections.

His opposition alliance swept to victory in the 2018 elections, but their government disintegrated last year amid intense infighting, allowing Muhyiddin to assume office.

In less than four years, Ismail Sabri becomes Malaysia’s third new prime minister.

But, with Muhyiddin and his allies backing him, his administration is effectively a rejigged version of the one that collapsed a week ago.

There have been hints of public discontent, with hundreds of thousands of signatures on a petition against his appointment, and some believe his government will be as unstable as its predecessor.