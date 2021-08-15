Malaysia’s Prime Minister is expected to resign on Monday, according to the Minister.

According to a minister, Malaysia’s embattled leader will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, potentially ending his 17-month-old government and throwing the country into new chaos.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been under increasing pressure to resign after losing his parliamentary majority and for his administration’s handling of a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

He made a last-ditch effort to keep power on Friday, imploring opposition MPs to back him in exchange for institutional reforms, but his offer was turned down.

Muhyiddin notified MPs from his party during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday that he will tender his resignation, according to Minister Mohamad Redzuan Yusof.

“On Monday, he will hold his final cabinet meeting before going to the palace to deliver his resignation letter,” a minister in the prime minister’s department stated.

“We tried to persuade him to stay, but he said, ‘We don’t have the necessary number of MPs.’”

Muhyiddin informed the meeting that the king, who has publicly criticized his government, will have to accept or reject his resignation.

There has been conjecture that if he resigns, a new administration may be created without elections since polls could exacerbate the virus outbreak.

However, with no clear successor as prime leader, days of political horse-trading are undoubtedly ahead as MPs try to establish a viable coalition.

It will ultimately be up to the constitutional monarch to pick a leader who has the support of parliament.

Following the fall of a two-year-old reformist administration led by Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the helm of a scandal-plagued coalition.

But his government was dogged by problems from the start, with low parliamentary support, questions about its legality, and a major challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

After certain MPs from the United Malays National Coalition (UMNO), the largest party behind Muhyiddin, publicly withdrew their support, the pressure mounted.

Muhyiddin had promised to organize a no-confidence vote in September, but it became evident soon that he would not be able to secure enough support.