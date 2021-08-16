Malaysia’s Prime Minister is about to step down, with no clear successor in sight.

Malaysia’s prime minister is poised to resign on Monday after only 17 months in power, causing new political uncertainty in the country as it fights a deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s turbulent presidency appeared to be coming to an end when allies withdrew support and a last-ditch attempt to save power failed.

According to Mohamad Redzuan Yusof, a minister in Muhyiddin’s office, the 74-year-old was conducting a cabinet meeting Monday morning before heading to the national palace to present his resignation to the king.

Muhyiddin, who will be Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister, has no clear successor, although an election is improbable given the country’s greatest Covid-19 wave yet and an economic slowdown.

Instead, a period of political horsetrading is predicted before a new coalition with a majority in parliament develops.

Oh Ei Sun, an expert at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, remarked, “His replacement is anyone’s guess.”

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch formally picks the prime minister, and it will be up to him to determine who has enough support from parliamentarians.

Following the fall of a two-year-old reformist administration led by nonagenarian political heavyweight Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the helm of a scandal-plagued coalition.

But his government was dogged by problems from the start: his majority in parliament was questioned, its legitimacy was questioned, and he was continually challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

His government’s fall prolongs a time of political drama for the 32 million-strong multi-ethnic nation.

Malaysia was ruled by a coalition dominated by the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority for more than six decades after it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Weary people forced the alliance and its leader Najib Razak out of office in 2018 due to corruption scandals, unpopular race-based policies, and increasingly authoritarian governance.

The success of Mahathir’s opposition alliance sparked hopes for a new era, but it soon disintegrated due to acrimonious infighting.

Muhyiddin, who had been a member of Mahathir’s government but was ultimately responsible for its demise, put together a shambolic coalition.

It faced rising criticism for failing to manage the viral outbreak, which has now resulted in over 1.1 million illnesses and 12,000 deaths, in addition to issues about its credibility.

Muhyiddin persuaded the king to proclaim the first statewide state of emergency in Malaysia in almost half a century in January, reportedly to combat the pandemic.

Parliament, on the other hand, was suspended for a period of time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.