Malaysia’s Prime Minister digs in after a royal rebuke prompts calls to resign.

Malaysia’s embattled leader defended his conduct on Thursday, despite calls from the king to resign after his government was accused of deceiving parliament over coronavirus laws.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is the leader of a scandal-plagued coalition that grabbed power without holding elections last year, but his government is on the verge of collapsing after partners withdrew support.

After a months-long hiatus under a state of emergency – allegedly to combat the virus, but critics say it was a gambit by Muhyiddin to keep power – Parliament reconvened this week.

The law minister told the legislature on Monday that the state of emergency would end on August 1 and that some regulations passed during it would be repealed.

Angry opposing MPs, on the other hand, thought Muhyiddin was only trying to avoid a vote that would put his support to the test — and it was unclear whether the monarch had agreed to rescind the legislation, as required by the constitution.

The royal palace revealed on Thursday that Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, the king, had not given his consent and expressed his “deep sadness.”

The declaration that the restrictions will be repealed was “inaccurate” and “confused the members of parliament,” according to a palace statement.

It “did not merely fail to respect the principles of the sovereignty of the law,” it added, “but it also compromised his majesty’s functions and powers as head of state.”

It is unusual for Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, who is adored throughout the Muslim-majority country, to express such strong opposition to the administration.

Muhyiddin was charged with treason and pressured to resign by the opposition and certain members of his own coalition.

His office, however, issued a statement explaining conversations between the government and the monarch over the restrictions, claiming that a parliamentary vote on the measures was unnecessary.

“All of these steps are in order and in compliance with the rules of the law and the federal constitution,” the administration said, adding that people should “remain calm.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob, a close supporter of Muhyiddin, also stated that the administration still has more over 110 MPs in the 222-seat lower chamber.

Muhyiddin has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with the United Malays National Organisation, his coalition’s largest party, abandoning support.

The emergency regulations provide authorities more powers to punish viral rule offenders, as well as other tools to combat the pandemic.

