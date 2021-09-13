Malaysia’s Prime Minister and the Opposition have reached an agreement to boost stability.

Malaysia’s new administration inked a cooperation deal with the opposition on Monday in exchange for reform promises, in an attempt to restore stability after years of political turmoil.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended an olive branch to his enemies less than a month after entering office following the collapse of his predecessor’s short-lived administration.

The entry of the new administration has reduced political tensions – at least for the time being – and fueled optimism that officials will be able to focus on combating a dangerous coronavirus epidemic.

The agreement was signed in parliament by Ismail Sabri and opposition lawmakers led by Anwar Ibrahim, when the legislature convened for the first time since the new premier gained office.

The pact, the PM said in a statement, had made “national history” for his administration and the Pact of Hope opposition alliance.

It includes, among other things, battling Covid-19, parliamentary reform, and ensuring judicial independence, and is intended to assist “put aside political differences,” according to the statement.

There were few other details available right away.

Ismail Sabri had previously advocated measures such as a law to prevent political defections and a 10-year term restriction for the prime minister, but it was unclear whether they would be included.

The pact will assist to shore up the premier’s support, given he only has a narrow majority in parliament.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, remarked in his opening address to parliament that he “appreciated the efforts toward establishing a new bipartisan approach encompassing all sides, that will build a new political scene.”

However, James Chin, a Malaysia scholar at Tasmania University, warned that after the agreement is signed, the opposition may be limited in its ability to challenge the administration effectively.

He also stated that thanks to Covid-19, there will be a temporary respite in political tensions rather than a “permanent calm.”

Muhyiddin Yassin, the previous government’s prime minister, resigned in August after losing his majority in parliament after a tumultuous 17 months.

Since a scandal-plagued coalition that had dominated the country for six decades was ousted from office at the polls in 2018, Malaysia has been wracked by political uncertainty.