Malaysia’s King meets with party leaders in search of a new prime minister.

Malaysia’s king met with political party leaders on Tuesday, a day after the previous prime minister resigned.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after a tumultuous 17 months in charge, throwing the country into political uncertainty as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

He went down on his sword as members of his crisis-torn coalition withdrew their support and public outrage grew over his government’s handling of the pandemic.

Due to the outbreak, the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has ruled out elections, which means he will likely choose the next prime minister depending on who has the most support.

Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of the opposition, and other party leaders proceeded to the national palace in Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with the monarch to design a course forward.

There is no clear successor to Muhyiddin, who is 74 years old, with Malaysia’s political landscape fragmented following several years of upheaval.

While remnants of the fallen government try to piece together a coalition, the opposition is supporting Anwar, who has been pursuing the top job for two decades.

There has also been talk of forming a unity government until the outbreak is under control and elections can be safely held.

MPs have also been invited to send the palace the name of their preferred prime minister by Wednesday afternoon, and the drama is expected to last many days.

A premier must receive the backing of at least 111 of the 222 members of parliament in the lower house.

According to Oh Ei Sun, an analyst at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, the monarch is likely to check MPs’ recommendations “with the results of today’s meeting of the party chiefs” before making a final decision.

Following the fall of a two-year-old reformist government led by Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin came to power without an election in March last year, at the helm of a scandal-plagued coalition.

His regime, on the other hand, was insecure from the start. After a number of MPs abandoned their support, denying him a parliamentary majority, his situation became untenable.