Malaysian cops raid bitcoin ATMs in a bid to crack down on the digital currency.

Malaysian cops devised a creative method of disposing of over 1,000 bitcoin-mining machines confiscated during raids: they smashed them with a steamroller.

Between February and April, authorities on Borneo’s island uncovered the machines, which are worth an estimated 5.3 million ringgit ($1.25 million).

According to authorities, eight persons were arrested for allegedly stealing the equivalent of $2 million in electricity to power the energy-hungry computers.

Hakemal Hawari, a top police official in Miri, where the devices were seized, said, “The crypto-miners stole electricity.”

“Their activities can result in power outages, which are damaging to people and property.”

Last Monday, 1,069 mining machinery were spread out in a police station parking lot in Miri and smashed with a steamroller.

Six of those arrested were found guilty of stealing electricity and sentenced to six months in prison and a fine.

Crypto-mining, or the practice of using computers to create new virtual currency and verify transactions, necessitates a lot of energy and computing power.

Large numbers of sophisticated computers are used to build a specifically built “rig” that does the difficult calculations required to keep a bitcoin network running.

Bitcoin mining is prevalent in the Southeast Asian country, with tales of police catching bitcoin miners and seizing their rigs on a daily basis. While the process is energy-intensive, it can be profitable, with each bitcoin being valued more than $32,000.