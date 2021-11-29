Malaysia, Singapore At a busy border crossing, Ease Covid Curbs.

After nearly two years, Singapore and Malaysia loosened coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world’s busiest land crossings, enabling some vaccinated persons to enter without being quarantined.

Before the pandemic, about 300,000 Malaysians commuted daily to the neighboring city-state to work in fields ranging from public transportation to electronics manufacture.

However, most travel was abruptly banned in March of last year, essentially trapping many commuters and other Malaysians in Singapore since they needed to continue working.

Vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian nationals, as well as those with permanent residency and employment permits, will be able to traverse the one-kilometer (0.6-mile) causeway connecting the two countries starting Monday.

Eunice Teoh, a Malaysian who is taking the first bus from Singapore under the arrangement, told AFP, “I feel thrilled to be able to travel back and meet my family finally after two years.”

“I’m a little apprehensive because this is the first batch, and I’m not sure what will happen,” said the 28-year-old finance professional, who was flying to Pahang, Malaysia.

Around 3,000 individuals per day would first be able to pass using special bus services and will be required to do virus testing.

Officials said the first stage is focused at workers who have been unable to see their families for an extended period of time, with plans to expand it to other groups later.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob paid an official visit to Singapore to kick off the project, shaking hands with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at a causeway border checkpoint.

Travel restrictions were also loosened on Monday, with vaccinated people being permitted to fly between the countries’ principal airports without having to go through quarantine.

Christine Soong was flying from Malaysia to Singapore to see family.

“I have three (grandkids), and they all miss me so much,” the 69-year-old told AFP at the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

“Since we booked the flight, they’ve been counting down the days.”

Citizens and some other organizations were still allowed to travel between the neighbors prior to the relaxation of the limits, but they had to quarantine on arrival.

Vaccination rates are high in both Malaysia and Singapore, which were once part of the same country during a tumultuous two-year union in the 1960s.

The outbreak in Singapore has been rather light by global standards, while Malaysia has been hit by a significant wave this year brought on by the Delta variety.

