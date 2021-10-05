Malaysia Presents After intrusions in the South China Sea, China summons a Chinese envoy.

Malaysia has summoned China’s ambassador to protest the presence of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea coastal waters, signaling that, unlike the Philippines, it will not back down in the face of any threats to its sovereignty from its massive neighbor.

According to Al Jazeera, trespassing Chinese vessels were sighted in Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the island of Borneo, prompting Kuala Lumpur’s stern reaction.

Chinese vessels, including a survey boat, were operating off the borders of Malaysian states Sabah and Sarawak, according to a statement from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was in violation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stated that if a threat in the South China Sea exists, his country will not compromise with any country.

Beijing, which makes similar intrusions on a regular basis but is used to timid responses from most of the littoral governments in the disputed waters, with the exception of Vietnam and Malaysia, may be surprised by Malaysia’s reply. China claims huge swaths of the South China Sea under its so-called Nine Dash Line, although other littoral governments such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei have rival claims to the area’s waters and islands.

Since March, the Philippines has reported the presence of Chinese warships in its exclusive economic zone. Despite filing a diplomatic protest, the UK has been slow and unsure in responding to Chinese encroachment. Over 150 Chinese warships remained inside the South China Sea waters claimed by Manila as of last week.

In July 2016, a UN-backed international tribunal issued an arbitral finding in Manila’s favor, invalidating China’s territorial claim in the South China Sea, but Beijing has rejected the decision. Despite major provocations by Beijing, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to capitalize on this advantage, instead attempting to adopt a friendlier tone with the country’s larger neighbor. The majority of Filipinos oppose Duterte on this, and boxer Manny Pacquiao, who has chastised Duterte for bowing to Beijing, is running for president in next year’s elections.

The Philippines’ unwillingness to confront China over its legitimate claims, as well as Duterte’s vacillations, may have emboldened China to play a similar game with other nations. Malaysia, on the other hand, has been extremely explicit about its position whenever such incursions occur.

Following that, 16 Chinese warplanes breached. Brief News from Washington Newsday.