Malaysia Fires Anti-Ship Missiles To “Demonstrate” Navy Capability in the South China Sea.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has demonstrated its anti-surface capabilities by test-firing three Exocet missiles in the South China Sea, amid territorial concerns with China.

The demonstrations took place on August 12 as part of the ‘Taming Sari 20/21′ exercise.

According to Janes, the drills included the first known anti-ship missile launch from the Kasturi (Type FS 1500)-class corvette KD Lekir.

KD Lekir and its sister ship, KD Kasturi, each fired an Exocet MM40 Block II missile at a surface target, according to the report. In addition, while underwater, the Perdana Menteri (Scorpene)-class submarine KD Tun Razak launched an Exocet SM39 Block II anti-ship missile.

The successful test firings of these missiles, which were all on target, are a clear proof of the navy’s professionalism, capacity, and readiness to deploy our assets and defend the country, according to a statement released by the RMN on its official social media channel on Sunday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency sent ships and planes to participate in the six-day exercise. The military exercise involved over 1,080 men from the RMN, MMEA, and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

This comes months after Malaysia alleged a PLA breach in its South China Sea sovereignty. In June, 16 Chinese airplanes flew near the shoals managed by Malaysia in the South China Sea, breaching Malaysian airspace. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) had to scramble its fighter jets as a result of this.

Malaysia was enraged by the intrusion, and summoned China’s ambassador, calling the PLA’s actions “a significant danger to national sovereignty and flight safety.”

The planes, which included Ilyushin il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters, flew within 60 nautical miles of Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo, according to a statement from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. Between 23,000 and 27,000 feet, the planes flew in a tactical configuration known as “in-trail.”

Three weeks after the incident, the country decided to improve its air capabilities by launching a tender for the acquisition of new light combat aircraft and advanced fighter trainers. Under the ‘Capability 55′ Plan, which was unveiled in 2018, the RMAF planned to acquire an initial 18 aircraft to replace its aging fleet.

China's attempt to assert its monopoly over the South China Sea has frequently resulted in conflict with its neighbors. Last year, a Malaysian state-owned energy corporation, Petronas, got involved in a standoff with a Chinese oil exploration vessel.