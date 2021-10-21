Malaysia braces for more intrusions, undeterred by Beijing’s bullying.

Malaysia has stated that it expects additional Chinese vessels to enter its seas “for as long as” the country develops a gas field in the South China Sea, indicating its willingness to confront Beijing’s arrogance.

According to the South China Morning Post, Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas is actively developing the Kasawari gas field in the disputed waters of Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

According to the news site, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said, “I think for as long as Petronas is working on Kasawari, we can anticipate China to visit that area probably more regularly.”

“I’ve lost track of how many protest notes we’ve sent to China. We shall remain steadfast and continue to respond to them diplomatically “Added he.

This comes after a Chinese survey vessel left Malaysian seas after Kuala Lumpur protested. The government, which had always taken a mild attitude toward Beijing, had decided to express their displeasure by summoning the Chinese envoy this time.

As the minister stated, the persistent incursion has harmed normally amicable relations between the two countries. Despite what happened in the South China Sea, he claimed Malaysia’s current relationship with China was “extremely tough to define but is considerably better presently.”

Petronas identified the Kasawari field in 2011 and estimates that it has 3.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. It will generate 660 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 3.5 million barrels of condensate per day, according to plans.

According to reports, Beijing has dispatched Coast Guard vessels to confront Malaysia. Beijing is opposing its neighbors’ oil and gas activity within their own exclusive economic zones, according to a report released in July by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI).

Petronas’ West Capella oil exploration vessel was involved in a standoff with Chinese coastguard warships last year.

China had been keeping a careful eye on the Kasawari project from the outset, according to Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “The Chinese have been trying to urge the Malaysians to stop working on the South China Sea energy project through backchannels in recent years,” Koh told the South China Morning Post.

"However, it is clear that Kuala Lumpur would not budge. Following the West Capella incident early last year, Beijing may have thought that the Malaysian government would be more cautious about engaging in such actions"