Malawi’s village is illuminated by an old bike and a farm motor.

When darkness fell in Yobe Nkosi, a remote hamlet in northern Malawi, fifteen years ago, students conducted their schoolwork by candlelight since there was no power.

That began to change in 2006, when villager Colrerd Nkosi completed secondary school in Mzimba, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) away, and returned home, only to discover that he could no longer live without electricity.

Nkosi, who was 23 at the time, quickly discovered that a creek running through his childhood home had just enough force to propel his bicycle forward.

He devised an improvised dynamo to provide power to his residence.

The word quickly spread among the brick houses, and neighbors began stopping over on a regular basis to charge their phones.

“I started getting demands for electricity (and) decided to upgrade,” said Nkosi, now 38, who was wearing blue overalls and slicing through machines on his verandah.

He converted an old refrigerator compressor into a water-powered turbine and installed it in a local river, generating enough electricity for six families with no prior experience.

The village is now fed by a larger turbine, which was made from the motor of a decommissioned maize sheller — a machine that removes corn kernels from the cob.

The device has been installed on the fringes of the community. Metal wires strung from a two-kilometer (one-mile) line of tree trunks capped with wooden planks provide the power.

The consumers do not pay a cost for the electricity, but they do pay Nkosi a monthly maintenance fee of slightly more than $1.00 (0.85 euros) per home.

“The electricity is really free,” Nkosi explained in Chichewa.

He stated that the maintenance money was insufficient to meet the costs of repairs, which he paid for out of his own pocket.

Despite the difficulties, he is adamant on expanding his mini-grid to the surrounding areas.

“People would no longer cut down trees (for) charcoal if more communities and schools have electricity,” he said.

He claims that students will have “a lot more time to study.”

Chatty groups of students file into a classroom for a night-time study session as dusk falls over Kasangazi Primary School, nestled on an adjacent hilltop.

“We used to study with candles before we had power here,” said student Gift Mfune, who was sifting through a stack of textbooks on his desk.

He cried, “Now… we all have no reason but to pass our examinations.”

The building, thanks to Nkosi, is the only one in the region with power out of 17 others.

