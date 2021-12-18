Malan, England Is On The Ropes As Australia Takes The Lead.

In a bid to preserve the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Australia removed dangermen Joe Root and Dawid Malan in rapid succession, sparking a collapse and putting England on the back foot.

The duo had made it through the day’s first session unscathed, putting on an ominous 128-run stand to offer the visitors hope as they chased Australia’s 473 for nine declared.

When they returned from the break, calamity struck, with both players returning to the dressing room — Root for 62 and Malan for 80.

In a scorching session led by Mitchell Starc, who has 3-36, Ollie Pope (five) and Jos Buttler (0) were also victims.

England were 197 for six at tea, still 276 runs behind Australia, with Ben Stokes on 12 and Chris Woakes on 23.

England lost by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, and if they fall down 2-0 in Adelaide, the Ashes are all but over, with all three remaining Tests needing to be won.

After the interval, Australia bowled five consecutive maidens, and Root seemed increasingly uneasy against Cameron Green, who was starting to find movement with the pink ball.

After becoming only the fourth player in history to reach 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year, he pushed at a Green delivery and got an edge to Steve Smith at slip, forcing him to wait for his elusive first-ever century in Australia.

Malan arrived shortly after, slashing at a Starc thunderbolt that had taken a nick, landing in Smith’s safe hands once more. Malan has now scored nine Test fiftys, but only one of them has resulted in a century.

“Through the first session, we let it meander a little bit,” Starc remarked, praising Green. “For a young kid, he’s a significant talent; he’s a great complement to our bowling attack, and he was extremely good in that session after the break.” After surviving a bat-pad review on five, Pope was undone by Nathan Lyon’s spin and edging to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg.

Buttler went 15 balls without scoring before attacking a moving Starc ball that was caught at slip by David Warner.

After losing openers Rory Burns (four) and Haseeb Hameed (six) to a hot 40-minute spell from Starc, Michael Neser, and Jhye Richardson under lights on Friday evening, England resumed the day at 17 for two.

On five, Root strode out with Malan.