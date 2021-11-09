Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has married. Meet her husband, Asser Malik.

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani social activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, declared on social media on Tuesday that she and her partner had “married” in an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham, England.

The 24-year-old said she married Asser Malik in a tiny ceremony at her parents’ house. She has been a vocal advocate for girls’ and women’s rights and education.

“Today is a significant day in my life. “Asser and I married to be life partners,” Yousafzai remarked.

“We had a tiny nikkah ceremony with our families at home in Birmingham.” Please offer us your well-wishes. We’re looking forward to embarking on this trip together.” The world’s youngest Nobel Laureate has remained tight-lipped about her husband.

There isn’t much known about Malik. According to Reuters, Malik is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre.

Images of Malik at athletic events can be found on his Instagram feed. “Rooting for Pakistan with Saqlain Bhai, @aslitareen @adnanmalik1 and @malala #cwc19,” reads one Instagram post featuring Malik, Yousafzai, and others at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Malik has roughly 4,900 Instagram followers.

This was a “planned love marriage,” according to Yousafzai’s parents, according to Vogue.

Yousafzai was first apprehensive about marrying. She stated in a July interview with British Vogue magazine that she was unsure if she would ever marry.

“I’m still perplexed as to why people feel compelled to marry. Why do you have to sign marriage papers if you just want someone in your life? Why can’t it just be a partnership?” Yousafzai stated this.

Now that she has a ring on her finger, she tells Vogue that seeing her university friends marry has gradually opened her eyes to the possibility.

“I just thought, ‘I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids—I’m just going to do my work,” she stated until her second year of university. I’m going to be happy for the rest of my life and spend it with my family. “I didn’t understand you weren’t always the same person,” she explained. “You’re changing and maturing as well.” After being shot in the head by the Taliban when she was 15, Yousafzai came to England. In 2013, she co-founded the Malala Fund, and in 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Yousafzai received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford in 2020.