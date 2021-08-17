Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate, says, “I Fear For My Afghan Sisters.”

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s surprising takeover, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times, “I fear for my Afghan sisters.”

“We will have time to analyze what went wrong in Afghanistan’s conflict, but at this important juncture, we must listen to Afghan women and girls’ perspectives. They’re asking for safety, education, and the freedom and future they’ve been promised,” wrote Yousafzai, 24.

“We can’t keep letting them down. We don’t have any spare time.”

Yousafzai, a long-time advocate for girls’ education, was shot in the head by Pakistani Taliban terrorists when she was 15 years old in rural northwest Pakistan.

Since then, the Oxford graduate has become a global advocate for girls’ education.

On Sunday, the Taliban effectively gained control of Afghanistan when President Ashraf Ghani left and the terrorists marched into Kabul with minimal resistance.

Following two decades of war that lost hundreds of thousands of people, it capped an astonishingly quick rout of the country’s major cities in just ten days.

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan as a pariah state, infamous for a ruthless regime in which girls were denied access to education, women were forbidden from participating in jobs that required them to interact with men, and people were stoned to death.

Fears of fresh oppression, particularly of women and girls, have arisen as a result of the recent takeover.

Yousafzai remarked, “I cannot help but be grateful for my life now.”

“I cannot imagine losing it all – going back to a life defined for me by men with guns,” she said after graduating from college last year and beginning to carve out my own career path.

“Afghan girls and young women are once again where I was – despondent at the prospect of never being allowed to enter a classroom or hold a book.”

A Taliban spokesperson said on Tuesday that the militants will not make the complete burqa — a one-piece overgarment that covers the entire head and body – mandatory, assuaging fears that women might be denied access to education.

“Women can acquire an education from elementary school to higher education – that is, university.” Suhail Shaheen stated, “We have proclaimed this approach at international forums, including the Moscow conference and here at the Doha conference (on Afghanistan).”

However, Yousafzai cast doubt on the commitment.

"Given the Taliban's brutal history.