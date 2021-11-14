Mako Komuro, a former Japanese princess, has arrived in the United States with her newlywed husband.

Former Japanese Princess Mako Komuro, who gave up her royal position to marry a “commoner” for love, and her husband formally left Japan for the United States on Sunday.

The married couple’s departure from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was captured on tape by Japanese television. As several try to record her departure, cameras show them boarding the plane.

Komuro and her husband, Kei Komuro, a Fordham University law school graduate who works at a New York legal firm, landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Komuro has yet to pass the bar exam, prompting Japanese commentators to cast doubt on their relationship. The royal family