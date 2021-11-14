Mako, Japan’s ex-princess, and her husband have arrived in New York to start a new life.

After leaving the royal family, Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro and her husband landed in the United States on Sunday, swapping traditional imperial traditions for the dazzling lights of New York.

After years of tabloid rumors and internet sniping about their relationship, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain,” the couple married quietly in Tokyo this month.

The couple was flanked by security authorities as they made their way through New York’s John F. Kennedy airport and into a waiting vehicle, according to footage broadcast on Japanese television channels.

A migration to the United States had been rumored for a long time. Finally, the two 30-year-olds